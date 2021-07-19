Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter worth $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 283.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter worth $687,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 6.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 450,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,710,000 after acquiring an additional 28,362 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 63.7% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNF opened at $216.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.04. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $160.70 and a 12 month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

UNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

