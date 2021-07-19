Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,775,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $36,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,579,000 after purchasing an additional 404,866 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 0.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,887,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,658,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 34,668 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,561,000 after purchasing an additional 134,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 5,625.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 749,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 736,492 shares during the last quarter.

VREX stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.97. Varex Imaging Co. has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

