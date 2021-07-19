Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,775,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $36,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,579,000 after purchasing an additional 404,866 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 0.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,887,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,658,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 34,668 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,561,000 after purchasing an additional 134,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 5,625.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 749,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 736,492 shares during the last quarter.
VREX stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.97. Varex Imaging Co. has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.
Varex Imaging Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).
Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX).
Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.