Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $32 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 516,346 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.25% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $32,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $93.30 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.12.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

CHRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

