Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $34.77 Million Stock Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,781,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.19% of Zogenix worth $34,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zogenix by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $16.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.40. Zogenix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

