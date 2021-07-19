Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 271.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,318 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Janus Henderson Group worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JHG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,132,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136,181 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 200.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after purchasing an additional 867,088 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,582,000. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,360,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 762,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,690,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $39.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.45. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $41.13.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.65.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

