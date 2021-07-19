Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 177,826 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 177,826 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.42% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $37,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 49,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 38.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

EFSC stock opened at $43.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

