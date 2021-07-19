Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 783 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 238,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $33,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $143.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.94. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $150.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

