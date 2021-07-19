Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Up 28.8% in June

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Japan Tobacco stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,766. Japan Tobacco has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

