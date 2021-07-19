Jason S. Kim Sells 20,200 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) insider Jason S. Kim sold 20,200 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $568,024.00.
MTEM opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $381.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.31. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.36.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on MTEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.
About Molecular Templates
Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
