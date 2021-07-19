Jason S. Kim Sells 20,200 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) insider Jason S. Kim sold 20,200 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $568,024.00.

MTEM opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $381.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.31. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.36.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 44,912 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Molecular Templates by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after buying an additional 73,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MTEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

