Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for UDR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. UDR has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

In other news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 11,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $562,214.65. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,509 shares of company stock worth $3,662,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,514 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in UDR by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,096 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 8.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 726,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,693,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,099,000 after purchasing an additional 107,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

