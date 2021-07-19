Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Barrick Gold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.79 billion.

ABX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CSFB set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.55.

ABX stock opened at C$26.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.62. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$23.63 and a 52-week high of C$41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

In other news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 19.04%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.