Jennifer I. Ansberry Sells 3,984 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $5.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.53. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.32.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.85 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Precigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 726,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 330,320 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 960,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 160,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 1,422.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 802,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

