JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

FROG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Summit Insights raised JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.85. The company had a trading volume of 566,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,597. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -299.00. JFrog has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 7,405.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 50.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth about $859,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 54.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 24,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth about $374,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

