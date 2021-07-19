John G. Connors Sells 60,000 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) major shareholder John G. Connors sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.73, for a total transaction of $18,283,800.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, July 2nd, John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of NIKE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $10,527,000.00.

NIKE stock opened at $159.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $252.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $162.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.65.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.9% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.39.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

