Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Reduced by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.54. The stock had a trading volume of 91,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,557,992. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.30. The company has a market cap of $438.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.44.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

