JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 15,538 Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 361,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of EVLO opened at $11.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market cap of $605.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

