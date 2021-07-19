JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.24% of CTO Realty Growth worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,540,000 after acquiring an additional 92,153 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth about $2,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.95 per share, with a total value of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,720.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTO. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

CTO stock opened at $55.31 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $329.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 169.18% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

