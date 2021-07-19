JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Advisors

Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,251,000 after buying an additional 470,282 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. DA Davidson raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

NYSE JPM opened at $151.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.