JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 932 Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.19% of MetroCity Bankshares worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 41.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $17.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $455.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $29.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. Research analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

