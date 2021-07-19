Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at GBX 9,800 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.72) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,882.78 ($129.12).

LON JET opened at GBX 5,844 ($76.35) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.11. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a one year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,451.73.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

