K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Raised to C$11.75

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KNT. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities set a C$11.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Director Saurabh Handa sold 74,400 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.17, for a total value of C$607,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,598,052.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

