KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Stake Cut by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 121,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KAR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 73,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KAR opened at $16.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

