KARMA Price Hits $0.0092 on Major Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 41.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $50.39 million and approximately $234.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006252 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00091787 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

