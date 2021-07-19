Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at Scotiabank

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KRRGF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.65 to C$5.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

OTCMKTS KRRGF opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30. Karora Resources has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

