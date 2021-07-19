Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
KMPR stock opened at $70.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Kemper has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.51.
In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.
About Kemper
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
