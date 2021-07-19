Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Kemper alerts:

KMPR stock opened at $70.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Kemper has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.51.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Kemper will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.