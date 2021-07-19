Kennicott Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,853 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.4% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $3.80 on Monday, hitting $218.59. The stock had a trading volume of 400,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,569. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $161.90 and a 52-week high of $226.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

