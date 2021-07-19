KeyCorp (KEY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect KeyCorp to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect KeyCorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KeyCorp stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

