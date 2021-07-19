Keyera Corp. (KEY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on August 16th

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st.

KEY opened at C$32.45 on Monday. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$18.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$7.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.07.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.8899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$438,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,071,210.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, CSFB downgraded Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.50.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

