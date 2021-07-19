Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of KEY opened at C$32.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$18.04 and a 1 year high of C$35.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 115.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$32.26.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.8899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Monday, May 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 target price on Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 16,000 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,839,682.50.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

