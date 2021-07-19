Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KIN. Aegis restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN remained flat at $$9.12 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07. The company has a market cap of $412.90 million, a P/E ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.08. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $9.28.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. Research analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,894,271 shares in the company, valued at $17,389,407.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,600 shares of company stock worth $1,207,680. 13.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

