KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KREF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KREF stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 420.22, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.55.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

