KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,791 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.08% of KLA worth $41,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in KLA by 29.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in KLA by 30.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,004 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $306,000. Torray LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $1,695,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in KLA by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.81.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,554 shares of company stock worth $6,709,290 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $293.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.