Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Down 52.9% in June

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the June 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMTUY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Komatsu stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.40. 163,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Komatsu has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $32.30.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

