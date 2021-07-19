Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of imaging products including printers, lenses, and display materials. Its technologies business is in charge of the global deployment of office equipment, centering on multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), laser printers and digital printing systems. Its optics business offers high-value-added plastic and glass molded lenses, glass substrates for hard disk drives and display materials. Its healthcare business offers digital imaging technology. Its Sensing business provides customers with the products they need for precise measurements. Industrial Inkjet business offers high-performance printheads, multi-function inks, print units for label printing, and textile printing systems. Its Planetarium business is a comprehensive manufacturer of planetariums, from development and production of planetariums and projectors to show production and theater management. Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:KNCAY opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Konica Minolta has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.11.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Konica Minolta had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Konica Minolta will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

