Krensavage Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,449,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Surgalign makes up approximately 4.9% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned 5.84% of Surgalign worth $14,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Surgalign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Surgalign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.33.

SRGA stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.82.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.41%. The company had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgalign Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.