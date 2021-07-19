Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Up 4.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) rose 4.9% on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $69.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Kymera Therapeutics traded as high as $52.66 and last traded at $52.66. Approximately 4,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 408,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.21.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $2,385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,859,890.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,169 shares of company stock worth $4,331,084 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 932,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after purchasing an additional 540,902 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $15,454,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 333,257 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $4,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

