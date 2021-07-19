Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,143 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $24,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,743,000 after buying an additional 986,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,229,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,247,000 after buying an additional 439,086 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,773,000 after buying an additional 393,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $276.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $170.05 and a 1 year high of $284.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.17.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

