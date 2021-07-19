L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives $40.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIQUY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

AIQUY stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $36.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.1% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

