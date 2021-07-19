Lakeland Industries Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,728 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 987% compared to the typical daily volume of 435 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAKE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

NASDAQ LAKE traded up $1.60 on Monday, reaching $24.46. 18,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,665. The stock has a market cap of $196.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.88. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.08). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 26.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 169,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

