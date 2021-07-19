Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

LDSCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Land Securities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.