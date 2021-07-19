Larry W. Carroll Acquires 47,388 Shares of Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Stock

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 47,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,208.64.

NASDAQ LRFC opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a current ratio of 14.72. Logan Ridge Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,324.32 and a beta of 1.89.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

