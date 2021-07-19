Larry W. Carroll Acquires 47,388 Shares of Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Stock

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 47,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,208.64.
NASDAQ LRFC opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a current ratio of 14.72. Logan Ridge Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,324.32 and a beta of 1.89.
About Logan Ridge Finance
