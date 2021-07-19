Lattice Token (LTX) Price Reaches $0.78 on Top Exchanges

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Lattice Token has a total market cap of $22.24 million and $705,930.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lattice Token has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002511 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00037634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00099570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00148515 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,824.43 or 0.99695508 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Lattice Token Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016

