Leah F. Belsky Sells 16,606 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) COO Leah F. Belsky sold 16,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $326,141.84.

NASDAQ COUR opened at $38.14 on Monday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. Analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $320,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

