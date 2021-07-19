Legato Merger Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 19th (OTCMKTS:LEGOU)

Legato Merger’s (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 19th. Legato Merger had issued 20,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $205,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Legato Merger stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.39. Legato Merger has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

