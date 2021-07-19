Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.10

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.10 and last traded at $43.13, with a volume of 8108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a PE ratio of -31.23.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. 19.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.