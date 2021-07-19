Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Director Steven L. Ortega Sells 115,566 Shares

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Director Steven L. Ortega sold 115,566 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,983,914.12.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $24.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LESL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

