Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director Sells $436,380.00 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $436,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $27.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 408.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,751 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 109,051 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $48,343,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after buying an additional 38,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

