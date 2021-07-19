LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at about $552,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $608,000. Third Security LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $4,576,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LGIH stock traded up $2.89 on Wednesday, reaching $158.30. 5,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

