LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $551.46 Million

Analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to announce $551.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $538.05 million and the highest is $559.40 million. LHC Group posted sales of $487.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $203.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.78. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $170.01 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

