LHT Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LHT has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $126,936.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006217 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000120 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000105 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

